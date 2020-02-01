How to watch and live stream Leicester v Chelsea
Leicester will hope to shake off their wobbling form when they face Chelsea this weekend
Leicester will be determined to produce a backlash display against Chelsea in response to their Carabao Cup exit during midweek.
The Foxes were toppled by Aston Villa in the semi-final second leg with Trezeguet’s last-gasp strike proving the difference.
Brendan Rodgers’ men have won just two of their six games against Premier League opponents in all competitions to kick-start 2020 in an underwhelming manner.
Chelsea have also struggled for consistency and an injury blow for Tammy Abraham could see them deploy a makeshift attacking line for this encounter.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Chelsea game on TV and online.
What time is Leicester v Chelsea?
Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.
What channel is Leicester v Chelsea?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.
How to live stream Leicester v Chelsea
You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Who will win? Potts predicts…
Leicester have Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Ndidi – their two most important players – back in the fold following injuries.
They must be careful not to let their remarkable season slip away from them, but have a strong opportunity to capitalise against stuttering Chelsea.
Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Chelsea