Neil Lennon will be desperate for his side to unleash their talent against Kilmarnock who are enduring a dire run of Premiership form.

Killie have lost their last five top flight encounters and have failed to score in their last six.

They knocked six beyond Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup last weekend to start 2020, but face a mountainous task against Celtic.

What time is Kilmarnock v Celtic?

Kilmarnock v Celtic will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 22nd January 2020.

What channel is Kilmarnock v Celtic?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Kilmarnock v Celtic

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

All signs point towards an overwhelming Celtic victory.

They will be hurting, they will be desperate to vent their pent-up Old Firm frustration and they won’t relent against Killie.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 0-3 Celtic