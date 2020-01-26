How to watch and live stream Hearts v Rangers
Rangers can continue their push for the Premiership title and pile the misery on Hearts this weekend
Rangers will hope to ramp up the pressure on Celtic once more when they take on rock-bottom Hearts in Edinburgh.
The Gers go into the weekend two points short of their Old Firm rivals but with a game in hand.
Ahead of this round of matches, Rangers’ goal difference is just one strike behind Celtic’s, meaning that a big result against Hearts could swing things in their favour.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hearts v Rangers game on TV and online.
What time is Hearts v Rangers?
Hearts v Rangers will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 26th January 2020.
What channel is Hearts v Rangers?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.
Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
How to live stream Hearts v Rangers
You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
Who will win? Potts predicts…
Hearts are winless in ten matches and relegation from the top flight is creeping ever-closer.
Rangers have kept four clean sheets in their last five games while also finishing teams off, and could run riot at Tynecastle.
Prediction: Hearts 0-4 Rangers