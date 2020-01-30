Arteta’s men sit 10th in the table but due to the congested nature of the top half are just four points off Manchester United in fifth.

Burnley would have represented a terrific opportunity to claim maximum points just several weeks ago but Sean Dyche has inspired yet another revival.

The Clarets have won back-to-back games against Leicester and Man Utd to nudge them up to the 30-point marker with 14 games left in the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Burnley v Arsenal?

Burnley v Arsenal will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 2nd February 2020.

What channel is Burnley v Arsenal?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Arsenal

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

This is no easy game for Arsenal. Expect goals at both ends.

Chris Wood is in fine form for Burnley and the hosts will not fear the Gunners despite glimpses of Arteta’s masterplan in recent weeks.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back from suspension though hot-shot Gabriel Martinelli could keep his place in the starting XI alongside the Gabonese star.

Prediction: Burnley 2-2 Arsenal