Assistant Rob Page will take part of the side, which won’t feature Aaron Ramsey due to injury.

Gareth Bale is also a fitness concern for the hosts, who face a USA side that haven’t played together since February.

It means we could see two experimental sides head out in Swansea for a tantalising battle here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v USA on TV and online.

When is Wales v USA on TV?

Wales v USA will take place on Thursday 12th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v USA will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous international games taking place this week, including Northern Ireland v Slovakia in Euro 2020 qualifying, which also kicks off at 7:45pm on Thursday

What TV channel is Wales v USA on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix from 7:40pm.

The game is also available to watch on S4C.

How to live stream Wales v USA online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wales v USA team news

Wales: Aaron Ramsey, Wayne Hennessey and Adam Davies are all out injured for Wales.

But the big headache is Bale, who left Tottenham’s 1-0 win over West Brom at the weekend with an ice pack on his right ankle. Kieffer Moore is tipped to start here, with Tyler Roberts behind the lone front man.

USA: Chelsea star Christian Pulisic will lead the line for the USA, with Giovanni Reyna and Sebastian Soto expected to play alongside the forward.

Another Chelsea man – Matt Miazga (on loan at Anderlecht) – will likely start in the heart of defence, with Fulham’s Antonee Robinson at left-back.

Our prediction: Wales v USA

Even if Ramsey and Bale don’t feature here, Wales should expect a victory against a USA side that haven’t been able to play together since February.

This is a chance for the likes of Roberts, Dylan Levitt and Neco Williams to earn a stronger footing on the international stage.

Don’t be surprised if stand-in boss Page mixes his team around here. Wales should win but won’t put players in danger, what with Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Finland to come.

Our prediction: Wales 1-0 USA

