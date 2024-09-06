There is excitement about the new style of football that the 45-year-old is expected to implement, given he served as Vincent Kompany's assistant at Burnley and has Pep Guardiola disciples on his staff.

After the heartbreak of their penalty shoot-out defeat in the Euro 2024 play-off against Poland earlier this year, the promise of a new Wales is just what supporters need.

It brings with it a level of expectation, however, and in Turkey, Bellamy faces a testing opening game.

Vincenzo Montella's squad is not short on quality, and they impressed at Euro 2024 – winning over the neutrals with their chaotic approach before exiting in the quarter-finals.

With Montenegro and Iceland the other teams in Group B4, Friday's game brings together two sides that will fancy their chances in the upcoming Nations League campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Turkey on TV and online.

When is Wales v Turkey?

Wales v Turkey will take place on Friday 6th September 2024.

Wales v Turkey kick-off time

Wales v Turkey will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Turkey on?

Wales v Turkey will be shown live on S4C with live coverage from 7:20pm.

How to live stream Wales v Turkey online

You can also live stream Wales v Turkey online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Wales v Turkey on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Wales v Turkey odds

