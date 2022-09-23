Both countries qualified for the tournament through the play-offs earlier in the year but looking at their respective groups, will feel that reaching the knock-out stages is a real possibility – and beyond that, well, anything can happen.

Sunday's game in Cardiff offers Wales and Poland a last competitive fixture ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Getting out of the group will require them to arrive in Qatar as prepared as possible and that's why it's vital they make the most of this weekend's contest.

Whether that is giving fringe players a chance to impress, testing out formation tweaks, or building on-pitch relationships, the work done on Sunday could pay dividends in a few months' time.

Karol Swiderski's late goal ensured that Poland claimed all three points in the reverse fixture back in June, which was the Nations League Group A4 opener, but Robert Page and co will have full belief that they can cap their Nations League campaign with a victory – particularly on home turf.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Poland on TV and online.

When is Wales v Poland?

Wales v Poland will take place on Sunday 25th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Poland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of other Nations League matches this week including England v Germany.

What TV channel is Wales v Poland on?

The match will be televised on S4C from 7:15pm and on Premier Sports 1 from 7:35pm.

How to live stream Wales v Poland online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Wales v Poland team news

Wales predicted XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Morrell, Levitt, Thomas; James, Moore, Bale

Poland predicted XI: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek, Reca; Krychowiak, Linetty; Frankowski, Zielinski, Zalewski; Lewandowski

Wales v Poland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (8/5) Draw (9/4) Poland (7/5)*

Our prediction: Wales v Poland

It's going to be interesting to see how both coaches approach Sunday's game – do they look to trial something different or give their first choice XI a final opportunity to play together before the tournament itself?

You'd imagine it will likely be somewhere between the two, with protecting their key players also on their mind.

Playing against a truly world class striker in Robert Lewandowski should be excellent preparation for the Wales backline ahead of the World Cup but the same can be said for their opponents' defence and Gareth Bale.

The visitors claimed a narrow victory back in June but playing this one in Cardiff means the scales should be tipped back the other way a little.

Our prediction: Wales 1-1 Poland (11/2 at bet365)

