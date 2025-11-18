Wales host North Macedonia in Cardiff on Tuesday in a decisive World Cup Qualifiers clash.

Ad

With Group J leaders Belgium hosting Liechtenstein, the pair are level on points and scrapping it out for a spot in the play-offs as they bid to keep their dreams of reaching next summer's tournament alive.

North Macedonia have a goal difference advantage, which means Wales need to win at the Cardiff City Stadium to beat the visitors to second place.

There was plenty of drama in the 1-1 draw between the two teams in March, with Bojan Miovski scoring in the 91st minute only for David Brooks to grab an equaliser later in stoppage time.

With a lot more riding on Tuesday's meeting in the Welsh capital, the pressure on both sides will be cranked up a notch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v North Macedonia on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Wales v North Macedonia?

Wales v North Macedonia will take place on Tuesday 18th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wales v North Macedonia kick-off time

Wales v North Macedonia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v North Macedonia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Wales v North Macedonia online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Wales v North Macedonia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Wales v North Macedonia odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Wales (8/11) Draw (27/10) North Macedonia (4/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.