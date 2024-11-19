The focus will soon shift to the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March, but for now, Bellamy and his squad will be desperate to sign off for the year with a win in front of the Red Wall.

Doing so would help to banish the demons of their disappointing 2-2 draw in Reykjavík back in October.

Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson had put Wales into a commanding two-goal lead at the break, but they threw it away in the second half as the hosts bagged a quick-fire double to earn a share of the spoils.

That game was a reminder that this Iceland team, who beat England at Wembley in June and have hardly been goal-shy during the Nations League campaign, are not a side to underestimate.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Iceland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Wales v Iceland?

Wales v Iceland will take place on Tuesday 19th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wales v Iceland kick-off time

Wales v Iceland will kick off at 7:45pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Wales v Iceland on?

Wales v Iceland will be shown live on S4C with live coverage from 7:20pm.

How to live stream Wales v Iceland online

You can also live stream Wales v Iceland online via BBC iPlayer or S4C.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Wales v Iceland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Wales v Iceland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Wales (4/6) Draw (12/5) Iceland (5/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.