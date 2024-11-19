What channel is Wales v Iceland Nations League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Wales v Iceland in the Nations League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Wales are back in Cardiff on Tuesday evening to wrap up 2024 by hosting Iceland in their final Nations League Group B4 fixture.
A year that saw them heartbreakingly miss out on qualification for Euro 2024 and subsequently part ways with manager Robert Page will finish with plenty of excitement for the future after an impressive start to Craig Bellamy's tenure.
The focus will soon shift to the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March, but for now, Bellamy and his squad will be desperate to sign off for the year with a win in front of the Red Wall.
Doing so would help to banish the demons of their disappointing 2-2 draw in Reykjavík back in October.
Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson had put Wales into a commanding two-goal lead at the break, but they threw it away in the second half as the hosts bagged a quick-fire double to earn a share of the spoils.
That game was a reminder that this Iceland team, who beat England at Wembley in June and have hardly been goal-shy during the Nations League campaign, are not a side to underestimate.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Iceland on TV and online.
When is Wales v Iceland?
Wales v Iceland will take place on Tuesday 19th November 2024.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Wales v Iceland kick-off time
Wales v Iceland will kick off at 7:45pm.
What TV channel is Wales v Iceland on?
Wales v Iceland will be shown live on S4C with live coverage from 7:20pm.
How to live stream Wales v Iceland online
You can also live stream Wales v Iceland online via BBC iPlayer or S4C.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
Listen to Wales v Iceland on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
Wales v Iceland odds
Wales (4/6) Draw (12/5) Iceland (5/1)
