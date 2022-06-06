Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick winner in their World Cup play-off final clash against Ukraine was enough to secure passage to the showpiece tournament.

Wales suddenly have a big year to look forward to as they prepare for the first ever winter World Cup in Qatar.

Before that tournament in the Middle East, Wales are in Nations League action and those games now boast an added edge with players eager to impress boss Rob Page.

Fans across Wales will be reinvigorated to soak up every moment of international football in 2022 and Page has plenty of big decisions to make ahead of his nation's first World Cup finals appearance since 1958.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Wales men's team's upcoming football fixtures.

How to watch Wales on TV and live stream

Friendlies

Premier Sports has rights to all Wales friendlies until 2024.

Games will be shown on the Premier Sports TV channels – including Box Nation – or can be live streamed via Premier Player on a wide range of devices including phones, tablets and laptops.

Every Wales game – competitive and non-competitive – will also be shown live on Welsh-language channel S4C which can be accessed on TV and BBC iPlayer.

Nations League

Premier Sports will also show broadcasts of every Wales Nations League encounter during the 2022/23 campaign.

Again, every game will be shown on Welsh-language channel S4C.

World Cup 2022

BBC and ITV will once again split the coverage of the major tournament. We'll keep you updated with all the developments closer to the start date.

Wales fixtures on TV

All UK time

Wednesday 8th June

UEFA Nations League: Wales v Netherlands (7:45pm) Box Nation / S4C

Saturday 11th June

UEFA Nations League: Wales v Belgium (7:45pm) Premier Player / S4C

Tuesday 14th June

UEFA Nations League: Netherlands v Wales (7:45pm) Box Nation / S4C

