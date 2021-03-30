What channel is Wales v Czech Republic World Cup qualifier match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales will hope to record their first World Cup 2022 qualifier points when they take on Czech Republic tonight.

Kieffer Moore scored the only goal with Wales’ only shot on target during a friendly with Mexico at the weekend despite his team boasting a meagre 24 per cent possession.

That result followed on from a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium, one of the favourites to claim the crown at Euro 2020.

Harry Wilson put Wales in front against the hotly-favoured Belgians on the continent, but goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku flipped the result.

Wales will see Czech Republic as their key qualification rival and know this is already a big game in Cardiff so early in the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Czech Republic on TV and online.

When is Wales v Czech Republic on TV?

Wales v Czech Republic will take place on Tuesday 30th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Czech Republic will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including England v Poland on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is Wales v Czech Republic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Wales v Czech Republic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wales v Czech Republic team news

Wales predicted XI: Hennessey, Mepham, Rodon, Lawrence, Roberts, Morrell, Ampadu, Williams, Bale, Moore, James.

Czech Republic predicted XI: Pavlenka, Coufal, Kudela, Celutska, Boril, Holes, Provod, Barak, Soucek, Jankto, Schick.

Wales v Czech Republic odds

Our prediction: Wales v Czech Republic

Czech Republic could prove to be a stern test for the home nations in 2021 with a host of handy players proving their worth in their national team colours.

Wales will be close competitors with the Czechs for a qualification place for the 2022 World Cup, while the eastern European nation join Scotland and England in the Euro 2020 group stage.

Premier League duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Soucek, alongside Leverkusen star Patrick Schick and several attacking talents, recorded an impressive draw against Belgium at the weekend.

This will be a tough challenge for Wales, who have sent three players home for breaching COVID protocols during the break.

Our prediction: Wales 1-2 Czech Republic (9/1 at bet365)

