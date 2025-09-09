With that win secured and a 7,000-mile round trip to the edge of Europe completed, a friendly against Canada, with the pressure off, will be welcomed by Bellamy and his side.

The 46-year-old coach may shuffle his pack a little as he runs the rule over some fringe players but will not want to endanger his unbeaten record at home.

Canada are three places higher than Wales in the FIFA Rankings and have made the trip across the Atlantic as part of their preparations for next summer's World Cup, where they are one of the co-hosts.

The visitors are with Bayern Munich star and captain Alphonso Davies but Juventus striker Jonathan David is one to watch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Canada on TV and online.

When is Wales v Canada?

Wales v Canada will take place on Tuesday 9th September 2025.

Wales v Canada kick-off time

Wales v Canada will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Canada on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Wales v Canada online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Wales v Canada on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

