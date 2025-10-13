A point would keep Wales firmly in the race for a place in the top two, with one automatic qualification spot and a play-off berth up for grabs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Belgium on TV and online.

When is Wales v Belgium?

Wales v Belgium will take place on Monday 13th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wales v Belgium kick-off time

Wales v Belgium will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Belgium on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales and BBC Three.

How to live stream Wales v Belgium online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Wales v Belgium on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Wales.

BBC Radio Wales available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Wales online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

