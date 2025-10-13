What channel is Wales v Belgium World Cup qualifiers match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Wales v Belgium in the World Cup qualifiers, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Wales can take an enormous stride towards the World Cup 2026 with a big result against Belgium in Cardiff.
Craig Bellamy's men have kept pace with North Macedonia, a surprise package during the campaign, and the favoured Belgians in Group J.
A point would keep Wales firmly in the race for a place in the top two, with one automatic qualification spot and a play-off berth up for grabs.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Belgium on TV and online.
When is Wales v Belgium?
Wales v Belgium will take place on Monday 13th October 2025.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Wales v Belgium kick-off time
Wales v Belgium will kick off at 7:45pm.
What TV channel is Wales v Belgium on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales and BBC Three.
How to live stream Wales v Belgium online
You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
Listen to Wales v Belgium on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Wales.
BBC Radio Wales available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Wales online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
