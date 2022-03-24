The two sides will be battling it out for a chance to play either Scotland or Ukraine (whose play-off has been postponed until June for obvious reasons) for a place at the tournament in Qatar this winter.

It's been more than 60 years since Wales' last World Cup appearance but Robert Page's side will have a chance to move a step closer to ending that wait on Thursday when they host Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Wales finished second in World Cup European Qualifying Group E, behind Belgium, and their only defeat came away against the world's top-ranked side – having held them to a 0-0 draw in Cardiff.

Page's side are ranked 10 places above Austria in the FIFA rankings but this will be a tough test.

The visitors earned their place in the play-offs through their UEFA Nations League position and they certainly have some dangerous players in their ranks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Austria on TV and online.

When is Wales v Austria?

Wales v Austria will take place on Thursday 24th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Austria will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup Qualifiers taking place this week including Portugal v Turkey on Thursday.

What TV channel is Wales v Austria on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm and on S4C from 7:20pm

How to live stream Wales v Austria online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Wales v Austria team news

Wales predicted XI: Hennessey; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Allen, Ampadu, Ramsey; Bale, James

Austria predicted XI: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Ilsanker; Schaub, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic

Wales v Austria odds

Our prediction: Wales v Austria

It cannot be underestimated just how important playing at home is likely to be for Wales as they look to move one step closer to their first World Cup since 1958.

Likewise, the news that Gareth Bale is looking sharp and that Aaron Ramsey bagged his first goal for Rangers recently are significant boosts for Page's side.

Austria are not short of quality themselves, with the likes of David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, and Marko Arnautovic likely to cause some problems for the hosts, but at the Cardiff City Stadium, it's hard to look past Cymru.

Our prediction: Wales 2-1 Austria (10/1 at Bet365)

