Voting begins to decide Euro 2020 hosts
England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland are all hoping to be named among the 13 host nations for football's first 'Euros for Europe'
Thirteen countries across Europe will find out today whether they have been chosen as hosts of Euro 2020, as voting gets under way in Geneva to decide where the first 'Euros for Europe' will be played.
Wembley will find out at around 12pm this Friday whether it has been successful in its bid to host both the final and the semi finals, with Germany's Allianz Arena in Munich London's only other challenger.
Scotland, Wales and Ireland are all among the 19 nations bidding to host matches in 2020, the first ever pan-European staging of the European football tournament.
Hampden Park in Glasgow, the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin are aiming to host matches, but only London and Munich has submitted a bid to hold the final and semi finals.
There will be a maximum of one venue per country, and this morning's votes are split into four parts.
The first voting phase will decide the city that will host the final and semi-finals. The second phase will determine the four cities that will each host one quarter-final and three group matches. The third phase will choose one city to host one round of 16 match and three group matches in each geographical zone that has not yet been selected in the first two phases. The fourth and final phase will decide the remaining host cities for the group games and round of 16 match.
The full list of bid cities are as follows:
Azerbaijan/Baku
Belarus/Minsk
Belgium/Brussels
Bulgaria/Sofia
Denmark/Copenhagen
England/London
Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia/Skopje
Germany/Munich
Hungary/Budapest
Israel/Jerusalem
Italy/Rome
Netherlands/Amsterdam
Republic of Ireland/Dublin
Romania/Bucharest
Russia/Saint Petersburg
Scotland/Glasgow
Spain/Bilbao
Sweden/Stockholm
Wales/Cardiff