Scotland, Wales and Ireland are all among the 19 nations bidding to host matches in 2020, the first ever pan-European staging of the European football tournament.

Hampden Park in Glasgow, the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin are aiming to host matches, but only London and Munich has submitted a bid to hold the final and semi finals.

There will be a maximum of one venue per country, and this morning's votes are split into four parts.

More like this

The first voting phase will decide the city that will host the final and semi-finals. The second phase will determine the four cities that will each host one quarter-final and three group matches. The third phase will choose one city to host one round of 16 match and three group matches in each geographical zone that has not yet been selected in the first two phases. The fourth and final phase will decide the remaining host cities for the group games and round of 16 match.

The full list of bid cities are as follows:

Advertisement

Azerbaijan/Baku

Belarus/Minsk

Belgium/Brussels

Bulgaria/Sofia

Denmark/Copenhagen

England/London

Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia/Skopje

Germany/Munich

Hungary/Budapest

Israel/Jerusalem

Italy/Rome

Netherlands/Amsterdam

Republic of Ireland/Dublin

Romania/Bucharest

Russia/Saint Petersburg

Scotland/Glasgow

Spain/Bilbao

Sweden/Stockholm

Wales/Cardiff