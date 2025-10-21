Manchester City are in Spain on Tuesday evening as they travel to Villarreal in the Champions League.

The Cityzens extended their unbeaten run to eight games with a 2-0 victory over Everton at the Etihad on Saturday and now turn their attention back to Europe.

They were held to a 2-2 draw away at Monaco earlier this month and will be keen to get back to winning ways as they chase a top-eight spot in the Champions League.

Villarreal have enjoyed a strong start to the 2025/26 campaign and are unbeaten at home this term.

However, Tuesday's hosts are still searching for their first win in the Champions League this season and have not won a game since September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal v Man City on TV and online.

When is Villarreal v Man City?

Villarreal v Man City will take place on Tuesday 21st October 2025.

Villarreal v Man City kick-off time

Villarreal v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Villarreal v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Villarreal v Man City online

Listen to Villarreal v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

