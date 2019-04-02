Boss Ernesto Valverde will be delighted with how his team have led the season and will be determined to secure the title as soon as possible.

Lionel Messi has struck eight goals and three assists in his last four games for the club.

His hat-trick against Betis inspired a 4-1 win on the road before netting twice against Espanyol to secure a 2-0 win.

Fans in the UK can soak up Messi live in action for free this evening with ITV hosting coverage of Barcelona’s clash with Villarreal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Villarreal v Barcelona game on TV and online.

What time is the Villarreal v Barcelona game?

Villarreal v Barcelona will kick off at 8:30pm on Tuesday 2nd April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Villarreal v Barcelona

The match will be shown live on ITV4 from 8:15pm.

The game can also be streamed online via the ITV Hub on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, it will also be available on Eleven Sports.

Customers can live stream the game via the website or through the on a range of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

A monthly pass costs £5.99 per month and will include live coverage of many other games throughout the season.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Villarreal have struggled in La Liga this season despite impressing in the latter stages of the Europa League.

They will battle for every point in the remaining nine games, but you can’t back any side facing Messi and Barcelona in their current form.

There’s no shame in losing to the Argentine wizard, but keeping the scoreline respectable could be tricky.

Prediction: Villarreal 0-3 Barcelona

