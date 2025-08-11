Rangers made it past Panathinaikos in the last round of qualifying and take a 3-0 lead into the deciding leg against the team sat eighth in the Czech First League.

Progressing on Tuesday would see them into the play-off round, where they'll face either Club Brugge or RB Salzburg for a place in the League Phase of the Champions League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Viktoria Plzen v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Viktoria Plzen v Rangers?

Viktoria Plzen v Rangers will take place on Tuesday 12th August 2025.

Viktoria Plzen v Rangers kick-off time

Viktoria Plzen v Rangers will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Viktoria Plzen v Rangers on?

Unfortunately, the game has not yet been picked up for TV broadcast in the UK.

Premier Sports and the BBC have previously shown games during Rangers' Champions League qualifying campaign and may well do the same for Tuesday's fixture. This page will be updated once there is confirmation.

Is Viktoria Plzen v Rangers available to live stream online?

Unfortunately, the game has not yet been picked up for live stream in the UK.

Fans abroad can watch the fixture on Rangers TV and more information is expected soon.

Listen to Viktoria Plzen v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

