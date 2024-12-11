He will want to see a response as the focus shifts back to Europe, as 12th-place Man Utd look to battle their way into the eight automatic qualification places, and will know the importance of a confidence-boosting victory ahead of the weekend's Manchester derby.

The visitors are the favourites, but Thursday's game certainly won't be a walkover.

Viktoria Plzeň have lost just once at home all season, and are second in the Czech top tier after a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Miroslav Koubek's side made it through two rounds of qualifying to secure their place in this season's Europa League, and are enjoying themselves in the competition.

They're just a place below Man Utd in the table and share a near-identical record after going unbeaten through their first five games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Viktoria Plzeň v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Viktoria Plzeň v Man Utd?

Viktoria Plzeň v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 12th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Viktoria Plzeň v Man Utd kick-off time

Viktoria Plzeň v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Viktoria Plzeň v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Viktoria Plzeň v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Viktoria Plzeň v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

