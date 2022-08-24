The Hammers sit rock bottom of the Premier League as the only team without any points to their name.

West Ham haven't enjoyed the start they'd have hoped for in 2022/23 but the Europa Conference League could prove to be a worthy distraction.

David Moyes will hope fringe players and new additions can get up to speed using games such as this one to prove a point and force their way into the first-team reckoning.

Summer signing Gianluca Scamacca scored his first goal for the club during a 3-1 victory over Viborg in the first leg of their play-off encounter. He will hope to add to his tally here.

Viborg finished seventh in the Danish Superliga, in the bottom half, but due to the unconventional nature of the 12-team division, they won a European play-off match to enter the Europa Conference League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Viborg v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Viborg v West Ham?

Viborg v West Ham will take place on Thursday 25th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Viborg v West Ham will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Viborg v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 5:55pm.

There are multiple packages available. For Sky customers, you can add Premier Sports to your package for either £14.99 a month, £9.99 a month if you sign-up for 12 months, or £99.99 (just over £8 a month) if you buy an annual subscription.

With Sky, you’ll have access to Premier Sports 1 and 2, BoxNation and LaLiga TV. Customers will also have free access to the Premier Player app, and will be able to watch sports on multiple screens, also for free.

Other providers such as Virgin Media and BT can also add Premier Sports to your package.

How to live stream Viborg v West Ham online

Premier Player is an online-only way to watch Premier Sports 1 and 2, BoxNation and LaLiga TV.

You can get all four channels for £9.99 a month, or if you’re able to spend £99 in one transaction, this will get you a years worth of content which works out at £8.25 per month.

Viborg v West Ham team news

Viborg predicted XI: Lund; Gaaei, Zaletel, Burgy, Sorensen; Bonde, Gronning, Leemans; Said, Grot, Lonwijk

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Johnson, Ogbonna, Kehrer; Coufal, Downes, Soucek, Cornet; Bowen, Scamacca, Lanzini

Viborg v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Viborg v West Ham

West Ham's summer signings and fringe players have no excuses here. It's a perfect opportunity for them to force Moyes' hand and book their place in a Premier League starting XI in weeks to come. Scamacca will be determined to prove his match fitness and quality.

Our prediction: Viborg 0-2 West Ham (8/1 at Bet365)

