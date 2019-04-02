Manchester City face Brighton before Watford and Wolves go head-to-head on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Replays will be shown on the large screens at either end of the national stadium, allowing fans to see the same angles, slow-motion replays and paused images the referee sees.

Clubs are currently not allowed to show replays of contentious or controversial incidents inside their grounds due to fear of unrest on and off the pitch.

However, this next phase of the VAR trial will beam images to fans inside the 90,000-capacity stadium this weekend.

Andy Ambler, Director of Professional Game Relations said: "The FA Cup has been at the forefront VAR testing process in England and this is the next step in its development.

"One of the main criticisms about VAR from a fan's perspective is that it's not always fully clear what decisions are being considered to those in the stadia.

"For this weekend's semi-finals matches, if a decision is overturned by VAR we will show the usual VAR graphics on the big screen.

"This will be followed by the definitive video clip that provides evidence as to why that decision was overturned."

Ambler added: "A video clip will only be shown on the big screen if the referee's original decision is overturned.

"We believe this will help provide clarity and transparency to fans inside the stadium."

VAR has currently been trialled at Premier League stadiums in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup competitions this season.

It will be rolled out to top flight games from the start of the 2019/20 season after clubs agreed to the move in principle.