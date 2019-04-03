Zidane has overseen a pair of home victories in his first two games since retaking the reins at the Bernabeu.

However, he faces a big challenge when his squad travels to face Valencia this evening.

Marcelino’s men are sixth in the table and have lost just four La Liga games this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Valencia v Real Madrid game on TV and online.

What time is the Valencia v Real Madrid game?

Valencia v Real Madrid will kick off at 8:30pm on Wednesday 3rd April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Valencia v Real Madrid

You can watch the game live on Eleven Sports in the UK.

Customers can live stream the game via the website or through the on a range of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

A monthly pass costs £5.99 per month and will include full live coverage of tonight's clash.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

While Valencia have struggled to turn draws into wins this season, they have been a terrific challenge to break down.

Only Diego Simeone’s dogged Atletico Madrid team has conceded fewer goals in La Liga this season.

Real Madrid were almost rocked by Huesca last weekend and could be in for a tough night at the Mestalla.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Real Madrid

