Nottingham Forest turn their attention back to the Europa League on Thursday as they look to edge closer to the knockout stages away at Utrecht.

Ad

The Reds are unbeaten in Europe since Sean Dyche's appointment – taking seven points from three games to climb to 16th in the League Phase table.

The top 24 teams qualify for the knockout stages, while eighth place and above secure direct passage to the last 16, so Nottingham Forest still have work to do.

Utrecht are playing catch-up after a poor start to their Europa League campaign. The Dutch side are 32nd in the League Phase table after taking just a point from their first five games.

They've made themselves tough to beat in recent months, however, and their loss at Real Betis is their only defeat since October.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Utrecht v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Utrecht v Nottingham Forest?

Utrecht v Nottingham Forest will take place on Thursday 11th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Utrecht v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Utrecht v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 5:45pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Utrecht v Nottingham Forest on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Utrecht v Nottingham Forest online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Utrecht v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Utrecht v Nottingham Forest odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Utrecht (4/1) Draw (14/5) Nottingham Forest (7/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.