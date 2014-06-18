Uruguay v England – World Cup preview
Watch England's decisive Group D clash live on ITV on Thursday 19 June
Uruguay v England (Group D) 7pm (k/o 8pm) ITV
England are playing catch-up in Group D after their opening loss to Italy, but so are Uruguay. Both teams know that a loss is essentially game over.
Roy Hodgson should have plenty of reasons to feel confident: his pacy young side provided one of the most exciting games involving England in years, and for all the national soul searching over Wayne Rooney's position, Hodgson does not have to rely on one world class player to see his side through.
That is arguably Uruguay's problem: Luis Suarez is the single game-changer in an impressive but fragile squad. England know only too well his potential.
To read the full match preview, click here.
