Uruguay v Costa Rica – World Cup preview
Watch the World Cup Group D match live on ITV from 7.30pm on Saturday 14 June
Uruguay v Costa Rica (Group D) 7.30pm (k/o 8pm) ITV
England's opponents in Group D play their first game of the 2014 World Cup at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza.
For all the obvious threat of Luis Suarez, Uruguay only made it to this year's tournament thanks to a 5-0 win over Jordan in the play-offs.
Costa Rica have yet to beat Uruguay in eight attempts. The last time the two sides met, in 2009, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. To find out more about these two teams, as well as the rest of Group D, read our group guide here.
For more of the best live sport on TV every day, as well as TV, film and on-demand recommendations, download the Radio Times DiscoverTV app here.