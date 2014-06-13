Uruguay v Costa Rica (Group D) 7.30pm (k/o 8pm) ITV

Advertisement

England's opponents in Group D play their first game of the 2014 World Cup at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza.

For all the obvious threat of Luis Suarez, Uruguay only made it to this year's tournament thanks to a 5-0 win over Jordan in the play-offs.

Costa Rica have yet to beat Uruguay in eight attempts. The last time the two sides met, in 2009, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. To find out more about these two teams, as well as the rest of Group D, read our group guide here.

Advertisement

For more of the best live sport on TV every day, as well as TV, film and on-demand recommendations, download the Radio Times DiscoverTV app here.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement