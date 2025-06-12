The Under 19s European Championships have arrived with England gunning for glory in the youngsters' competition.

Eight teams have qualified for the finals in Romania with the top two teams in a pair of groups to enter the semi-finals and final.

England, who boast Mikey Moore and Chris Rigg among their ranks, won the competition in 2022 and will be determined to push for glory in 2025 with a fresh crop of starlets.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete U19 Euros TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

U19 Euros TV schedule 2025

All UK time. Subject to change. All live on UEFA.tv.

Group stage

Friday 13th June

  • Spain v Denmark (3pm)
  • Romania v Montenegro (6pm)

Saturday 14th June

  • England v Norway (2pm)
  • Germany v Netherlands (5pm)

Monday 16th June

  • Denmark v Montenegro (3pm)
  • Romania v Spain (6pm)

Tuesday 17th June

  • Norway v Netherlands (2pm)
  • Germany v England (5pm)

Thursday 19th June

  • Denmark v Romania (5pm)
  • Montenegro v Spain (5pm)

Friday 20th June

  • Norway v Germany (5pm)
  • Netherlands v England (5pm)

Semi-finals

Monday 23rd June

  • Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B (3pm)
  • Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A (6pm)

Final

Thursday 26th June

  • Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (6pm)

U19 Euros TV rights 2025

Unfortunately, the U19 Euros won't be broadcast on TV in the UK, but every match will be shown live on UEFA.tv.

Viewers will need to sign up for UEFA.tv, which is free, and can stream matches on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones, smart TVs and tablets.

Highlights will also be available on UEFA.tv after games have been completed.

England matches will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Red Button.

