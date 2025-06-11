England U19 Euros squad 2025 confirmed
Your complete guide to the England squad for the U19 Euros in Romania.
Will Antwi has named his England U19s squad for the upcoming European Championships in Romania.
England last won the competition in 2022, and a fresh crop of Young Lions will aim to repeat the feat.
Tottenham's hot prospect Mikey Moore is among the most high-profile names going to the tournament, while Sunderland's 17-year-old Chris Rigg is also tipped to star.
England face Norway, Germany and the Netherlands in the group stage prior to the semi-finals and showpiece final.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete England squad list for the U19 Euros.
England U19 Euros squad 2025
Goalkeepers
- Finlay Herrick (West Ham United)
- Tommy Setford (Arsenal)
- Matthew Young (Sunderland)
Defenders
- Zach Abbott (Nottingham Forest)
- Joe Johnson (Luton Town)
- Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace)
- Jayden Meghoma (Brentford)
- Stephen Mfuni (Manchester City)
- Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea)
- Triston Rowe (Aston Villa)
Midfielders
- Kiano Dyer (Chelsea)
- Josh King (Fulham)
- Chris Rigg (Sunderland)
- Reiss Russell-Denny (Tottenham Hotspur)**
Forwards
- Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (RC Strasbourg)
- Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace)*
- Shumaira Mheuka (Chelsea)
- Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Tom Watson (Sunderland)
- Ethan Wheatley (Manchester United)
- Kadan Young (Royal Antwerp, loan from Aston Villa)
*Replaces Tyler Dibling (Southampton)
**Replaces Lewis Miley (Newcastle United)
