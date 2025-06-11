Tottenham's hot prospect Mikey Moore is among the most high-profile names going to the tournament, while Sunderland's 17-year-old Chris Rigg is also tipped to star.

England face Norway, Germany and the Netherlands in the group stage prior to the semi-finals and showpiece final.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete England squad list for the U19 Euros.

England U19 Euros squad 2025

Goalkeepers

Finlay Herrick (West Ham United)

Tommy Setford (Arsenal)

Matthew Young (Sunderland)

Defenders

Zach Abbott (Nottingham Forest)

Joe Johnson (Luton Town)

Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace)

Jayden Meghoma (Brentford)

Stephen Mfuni (Manchester City)

Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea)

Triston Rowe (Aston Villa)

Midfielders

Kiano Dyer (Chelsea)

Josh King (Fulham)

Chris Rigg (Sunderland)

Reiss Russell-Denny (Tottenham Hotspur)**

Forwards

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (RC Strasbourg)

Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace)*

Shumaira Mheuka (Chelsea)

Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tom Watson (Sunderland)

Ethan Wheatley (Manchester United)

Kadan Young (Royal Antwerp, loan from Aston Villa)

*Replaces Tyler Dibling (Southampton)

**Replaces Lewis Miley (Newcastle United)

