Twitter to show live Premier League football clips
Staring this season, fans can follow @SkyFootball to see goals, highlights and post-match analysis
Fans of Premier League football will be able to watch live clips of goals and other key moments from Sky Sports matches on Twitter when the new season starts in August.
Following @SkyFootball will pull tweets featuring the content directly into users' feeds, with those in the UK able to see action from early and late kick-off games and those in Ireland additionally shown clips from 3pm Saturday games, in line with Sky's current Premier League licensing deals for broadcasting matches.
The videos, which will also include post-match analysis, will be sponsored and will feature brief 'pre-roll' adverts.
The announcement marks the latest of Twitter's forays into sports video content, which have recently included showing live highlights from Euro 2016 games and behind-the-scenes footage from Wimbledon.