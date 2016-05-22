Yesterday saw Man United face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. It was a tense match right up to the final seconds. But it seems a lot of fans were failing to keep their eyes on the ball, and were posting on social media instead...

Viewers were more than a little distracted by Tinie Tempah before the match kicked off.

But, unfortunately for him, it was because of his eye-catching jacket and poor sound quality, rather than his performance.

They weren't impressed with how the traditional FA Cup anthem Abide With Me was performed either:

Nope, not at all...

And then singer Karen Harding missed her cue to start signing the National Anthem.

'Sorry I can't hear my cue to start singing the national anthem over all the people singing the national anthem' pic.twitter.com/P0PXSQOQ3V

— Jonathan Roberts (@robertsjonathan) May 21, 2016

Some fans thought it was ironic given the name of her biggest hit...

Others were quite annoyed...

Karen's response was apologetic...

Let's just say it wasn't a great day for music...

Not a good day at all...

Tinie Tempah ✅
Late kick-off ✅
Out of tune choir ✅
Forget to sing National Anthem ✅

God bless the #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/L4jESDDQGk

— BreatheSport (@BreatheSport) May 21, 2016

Thankfully, Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew then showcased some spectacular dance moves and cheered everyone up.

Alan Pardew dances better than me @CPFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/eH9Kg0GO9R

— Eric Arsenal (@EricArsenal) May 21, 2016

Piers Morgan wasn't pleased though...

Some fans saw an opportunity in the mess...

...and some were just brutal...

Here's the dance itself...

It was a prime example of dad dancing...

Some viewers thought it might not have been meant for our eyes...

Bad luck, Pardew!

