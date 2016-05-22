Twitter had a lot to say about the FA Cup Final
From Karen Harding's missed cue to some spectacular celebratory dance moves...
Yesterday saw Man United face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. It was a tense match right up to the final seconds. But it seems a lot of fans were failing to keep their eyes on the ball, and were posting on social media instead...
Viewers were more than a little distracted by Tinie Tempah before the match kicked off.
But, unfortunately for him, it was because of his eye-catching jacket and poor sound quality, rather than his performance.
They weren't impressed with how the traditional FA Cup anthem Abide With Me was performed either:
Nope, not at all...
And then singer Karen Harding missed her cue to start signing the National Anthem.
'Sorry I can't hear my cue to start singing the national anthem over all the people singing the national anthem' pic.twitter.com/P0PXSQOQ3V
— Jonathan Roberts (@robertsjonathan) May 21, 2016
Some fans thought it was ironic given the name of her biggest hit...
Others were quite annoyed...
Karen's response was apologetic...
Let's just say it wasn't a great day for music...
Not a good day at all...
Tinie Tempah ✅
Late kick-off ✅
Out of tune choir ✅
Forget to sing National Anthem ✅
God bless the #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/L4jESDDQGk
— BreatheSport (@BreatheSport) May 21, 2016
Thankfully, Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew then showcased some spectacular dance moves and cheered everyone up.
Alan Pardew dances better than me @CPFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/eH9Kg0GO9R
— Eric Arsenal (@EricArsenal) May 21, 2016
Piers Morgan wasn't pleased though...
Some fans saw an opportunity in the mess...
...and some were just brutal...
Here's the dance itself...
It was a prime example of dad dancing...
Some viewers thought it might not have been meant for our eyes...
Bad luck, Pardew!