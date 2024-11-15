Travelling to the Kadir Has Stadium to face Turkey represents the toughest test of Bellamy's tenure yet, and he is without some key players due to injury - with Kieffer Moore, Ethan Ampadu and captain Aaron Ramsey among those ruled out.

Vincenzo Montella's hosts have failed to win just once in the Nations League campaign so far - their goalless draw in Cardiff when they were reduced to 10 players just after the hour - while the eight goals they've scored in their last three games speak to the quality of their attacking options.

A Turkey win would confirm them as group winners, but a draw or Wales victory would mean we head into Monday's final set of fixtures with all to play for.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Turkey v Wales on TV and online.

When is Turkey v Wales?

Turkey v Wales will take place on Saturday 16th November 2024.

Turkey v Wales kick-off time

Turkey v Wales will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Turkey v Wales on?

Turkey v Wales will be shown live on S4C with live coverage from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Turkey v Wales online

You can also live stream Turkey v Wales online via BBC iPlayer or S4C.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Turkey v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

