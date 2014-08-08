Transfer rumours: Liverpool interested in Edinson Cavani, confirms agent
Brendan Rodgers is looking to replace Luis Suarez with his Uruguayan strike partner. Or is he?
THE STORY A Uruguayan newspaper has quoted agent Claudio Annelluci saying that striker Edinson Cavani has "heard proposals" from Liverpool, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Uruguayan star's agent revealed that both Liverpool and Arsenal declared their interest in signing the Paris Saint-Germain forward earlier this summer.
“There was much interest in the player during the past six months. I can confirm that Cavani has heard proposals from Liverpool and Arsenal,” the agent is reported to have said.
“He would love to play in England, but has not yet made a final decision. He is not interested in money and fame, he just wants to be happy playing football."
TRUTH RATING 3/10 At first glance this looks like a big story, but really there is little new here that we haven't heard already.
Cavani is an obvious target for Liverpool rumours: Uruguayan Luis Suarez leaves Anfield. Who should replace him? Why, his international teammate of course!
The trouble is that Cavani only moved to Paris Saint-Germain last season, in a reported £53 million deal with Napoli.
There's even confusion over whether Annelluci actually is Cavani's agent. Paris-based journalist Jonathan Johnson claimed on Twitter that Cavani's agent is actually his brother.
This is just the kind of big-money deal that Liverpool fans have been waiting for to plug the gap left by Suarez. At this stage, though, the story sounds like wish fulfilment rather than done deal.