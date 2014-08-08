“There was much interest in the player during the past six months. I can confirm that Cavani has heard proposals from Liverpool and Arsenal,” the agent is reported to have said.

“He would love to play in England, but has not yet made a final decision. He is not interested in money and fame, he just wants to be happy playing football."

TRUTH RATING 3/10 At first glance this looks like a big story, but really there is little new here that we haven't heard already.

More like this

Cavani is an obvious target for Liverpool rumours: Uruguayan Luis Suarez leaves Anfield. Who should replace him? Why, his international teammate of course!

The trouble is that Cavani only moved to Paris Saint-Germain last season, in a reported £53 million deal with Napoli.

There's even confusion over whether Annelluci actually is Cavani's agent. Paris-based journalist Jonathan Johnson claimed on Twitter that Cavani's agent is actually his brother.

Advertisement

This is just the kind of big-money deal that Liverpool fans have been waiting for to plug the gap left by Suarez. At this stage, though, the story sounds like wish fulfilment rather than done deal.