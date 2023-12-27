The British transfer record was broken twice, first by Declan Rice's move to Arsenal from West Ham and then Moises Caicedo leaving Brighton to join Chelsea.

There could be plenty of drama in January as teams look to bolster their squads for the second half of the season, whether that's to push for the title or to stay in the top flight.

Ivan Toney is likely to grab plenty of headlines in the New Year, with the Brentford hitman potentially on the move as he returns from his lengthy ban.

Kalvin Phillips could also change teams as he searches for more game time away from Manchester City, while Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale may be looking to be a No. 1 elsewhere.

Check out everything you need to know about the 2024 January transfer window.

When is transfer deadline day?

We all know how deadline day has become a huge fixture in the football calendar.

Fans can enjoy all the final deals of January going through on Thursday, 1st February 2024.

What time does the transfer window shut?

The January transfer window in England will close at 11pm.

When does the transfer window close in Scotland?

The Scottish transfer window also closes on Thursday, 1st February 2024.

Transfer deadline day live on Sky Sports

You can watch transfer deadline day live on Sky Sports News.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the action via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

