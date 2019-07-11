It is a short trip for Liverpool fans and the League Two ground is sold-out for the match.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will all be absent due to participation in the Africa Cup of Nations and Copa America tournaments.

Plenty of high-profile names will line up for the Reds as Jurgen Klopp begins to drill his squad into shape ahead of the fresh season, with the weight of high expectations on his shoulders.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tranmere v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Tranmere v Liverpool game?

Tranmere v Liverpool will kick off at 7:30pm on Thursday 11th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tranmere v Liverpool

Fans can tune in to watch the game on LFCTV (Sky: 425, Virgin: 544).

Advertisement

You can also live stream the match via the official club website or LFC TV GO on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.