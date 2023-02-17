The Hammers rode their luck to hold on for a 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend and now turn their attention to Tottenham. That result at the London Stadium continued their solid start to 2023 but David Moyes's side are teetering just two points above the drop zone all the same.

The big games keep coming for West Ham, who head across the nation's capital for their second London derby in eight days on Sunday.

It looks like a good time to head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs followed up last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Leicester with a 1-0 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek.

Antonio Conte's side showed what they were capable of with their win over Man City at the start of the month but have not been able to reach those levels regularly enough this season, which has left them playing catch-up in the race for the top four.

With both sides hoping to make up ground at opposite ends of the table – Sunday's game is about more than just bragging rights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Tottenham v West Ham?

Tottenham v West Ham will take place on Sunday 19th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v West Ham kick-off time

Tottenham v West Ham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Tottenham v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (5/6) Draw (13/5) West Ham (10/3)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.