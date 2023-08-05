Tottenham face Shakhtar on Sunday and Barcelona on Tuesday before their attention turns to the Premier League, with Postecoglou's side travelling to Brentford on Sunday 13th August.

However, it remains to be seen whether Kane will be in the starting line-up at Brentford, with Bayern Munich upping their pursuit of the England international. The Bundesliga champions are desperate to land Kane and the striker is said to want the move to Germany.

Shakhtar won the Ukrainian Premier League once again last season and their campaign is already underway this time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Shakhtar Donetsk on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Shakhtar Donetsk?

Tottenham v Shakhtar Donetsk will take place on Sunday 6th August 2023.

Tottenham v Shakhtar Donetsk kick-off time

Tottenham v Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Shakhtar Donetsk on?

Tottenham v Shakhtar Donetsk will be on Spurs' official TV channel SpursPlay.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Tottenham official YouTube channel.

How to live stream Tottenham v Shakhtar Donetsk online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

