Roma are languishing in the bottom half of Serie A after winning just three of their 13 league games this season, while a mixed start to the Europa League campaign has them 20th with five points from their four games.

Spurs, meanwhile, are looking to get back to winning ways in Europe after their 3-2 defeat away at Galatasaray last time out.

Wins from their other three Europa League games has them seventh in the standings at the halfway point of the league phase, and another victory would help to tighten their grip on a top-eight finish, which offers automatic qualification to the round of 16.

Postecoglou will have interesting decisions to make concerning player selection - with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario the latest addition to a lengthy injury list after his ankle surgery.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Roma on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Roma?

Tottenham v Roma will take place on Thursday 28th November 2024.

Tottenham v Roma kick-off time

Tottenham v Roma will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Roma on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Roma online

Listen to Tottenham v Roma on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

