The quality of football on offer and a concerning habit of conceding first in games means it has been far from plain sailing for Spurs, but anything is possible with Harry Kane on your books.

Tottenham are in the thick of the top-four battle as Antonio Conte attempts to guide the club to the Champions League for the second season in a row.

Kane has been as reliable as ever in front of goal, with sidekick Son Heung-min continuing to provide support - however, their long wait for silverware continues.

Read more: Premier League top scorers 2022/23

Tottenham fans last celebrated a trophy back in 2008 and serial winner Conte will no doubt be eager to continue his fine record of collecting titles at every major club he has managed.

A tilt at the Premier League crown is off the cards for another year, which means the FA Cup and Champions League are their only route to silverware this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Tottenham's upcoming fixtures.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When do Tottenham play next?

Tottenham's next match will see them take on Arsenal in the Premier League.

The game will take place on Sunday 15th January 2023 with a 4:30pm kick-off time.

You can tune in to watch the match live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tottenham fixtures on TV

Sunday 15th January

Premier League: Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)

Thursday 19th January

Premier League: Man City v Tottenham (8pm)

Monday 23rd January

Premier League: Fulham v Tottenham (8pm)

Sunday 5th February

Premier League: Tottenham v Man City (4:30pm)

Tuesday 14th February

Champions League: AC Milan v Tottenham (8pm)

Sunday 19th February

Premier League: Tottenham v West Ham (4:30pm)

Sunday 26th February

Premier League: Tottenham v Chelsea (1:30pm)

Wednesday 8th March

Champions League: Tottenham v AC Milan (8pm)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.