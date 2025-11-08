Tottenham host Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime. It marks the first meeting between the pair since last season's Europa League final.

Spurs beat Man Utd to claim their first trophy in 16 years but replaced Ange Postecoglou with Thomas Frank in the summer.

The North Londoners have been much improved since, despite a few wobbles, and head into the weekend off the back of a 4-0 win in the Champions League.

Man Utd stuck with Ruben Amorim and are beginning to see their reward.

The Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw away at Nottingham Forest last weekend to end a run of three wins on the bounce.

The pair are level on points ahead of Saturday's contest and know that a victory could see them head into the international break in the top four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Man Utd?

Tottenham v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 8th November 2025.

Tottenham v Man Utd kick-off time

Tottenham v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man Utd online

Listen to Tottenham v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

