Sunday's Premier League schedule wraps up in North London, where Tottenham host Manchester City in the late kick-off.

Despite a strong showing in Europe, Spurs' underperformance in the league has left them languishing in the bottom half of the table with pressure being piled on Thomas Frank.

Things are not going to get any easier for Frank or his side, with games against Man Utd, Newcastle, and Arsenal to come after Man City's visit.

The visitors head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium aiming to pile more pressure on title favourites Arsenal, whose lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to four points last weekend.

Erling Haaland has looked out of sorts in recent league games, with one goal in six games — a barren spell by his standards — but he found the net in the Champions League in midweek, in an ominous sign for the hosts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man City on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Man City?

Tottenham v Man City will take place on Sunday 1st February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Man City kick-off time

Tottenham v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm and Main Event from 4:25pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

