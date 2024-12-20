The Dutch coach's brilliant debut season continues to go from strength to strength. On Wednesday, Liverpool beat Southampton 2-1 to book their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, where they will face Spurs.

Tottenham reached the final four by beating Man Utd 4-3 in a chaotic clash on Thursday evening that in many ways summed up their second season under Ange Postecoglou – they dazzled at points and outclassed the visitors for periods but very nearly threw it all away due to sloppy mistakes.

It's that inconsistency that has them a disappointing 10th as we near the halfway point of the 2024/25 campaign.

Injuries have not helped, but Postecoglou's side will surely need to tighten things up if they are to get any change out of the league leaders.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Tottenham v Liverpool?

Tottenham v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 22nd December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Liverpool kick-off time

Tottenham v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Tottenham v Liverpool odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Tottenham (10/3) Draw (3/1) Liverpool (3/4)* Bet Boost: Most cards – Tottenham, most corners – Liverpool, Most shots on target – Liverpool – 15/4 9/2 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.