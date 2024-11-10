With Villa taking on Liverpool and Arsenal facing Chelsea this weekend, Ange Postecoglou and co will see the visit of struggling Ipswich as a perfect opportunity to climb higher up the table.

No team has scored more top-flight goals this term than the hosts, while only bottom-club Wolves have conceded more than Town this season, which points to an entertaining affair - depending on who you support.

Ipswich were desperately unlucky not to pick up their first win since their promotion back to the Premier League against Leicester last weekend, as Jordan Ayew grabbed a 93rd-minute equaliser at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys sit 18th with five points from 10 games as a result but can look back to their last top-flight spell for some inspiration, as they did the double over Spurs in 2001/02 despite being relegated that season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Ipswich?

Tottenham v Ipswich will take place on Sunday 10th November 2024.

Tottenham v Ipswich kick-off time

Tottenham v Ipswich will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Ipswich on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v Ipswich live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Suffolk.

BBC Radio Suffolk is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

