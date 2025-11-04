Tottenham Hotspur will look to bounce back from two bruising defeats when FC Copenhagen visit North London in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Spurs were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle last week and then lost to capital rivals Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

They remain unbeaten in the Champions League and will hope to move one step closer to the knockout stages with a victory against Copenhagen.

The visitors make the trip to the UK with renewed confidence after putting a recent rocky spell behind them with back-to-back wins.

They are five points behind leaders AGF in the Danish Superliga and have work to do to avoid missing out on a place in the Champions League knockout stages – having taken just a point from their first three games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen on TV and online.

When is Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen?

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen will take place on Tuesday 4th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen kick-off time

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra OR talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

