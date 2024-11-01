It offers a timely momentum boost for the hosts as well ahead of the visit of Villa, who have won on their last two trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and may want some revenge for the 4-0 hammering they received at Villa Park in May.

Despite that defeat, Unai Emery's side beat Spurs to the final top-four place last season and have shown no signs of slowing down this term.

The Villans are fourth in the table, five points and four places above the North Londoners.

Villa will be keen to show that their two-game winless run, a draw against Bournemouth and defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, is little more than a blip – particularly with a trip to Anfield up next in the Premier League.

When is Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa?

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 3rd November 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa kick-off time

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

