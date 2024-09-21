It's been a busy summer as the club looked to give Laura Kaminski the tools to steer her side clear of relegation, and Sunday's game should offer an early insight into their chances of doing that.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are hoping to build on Robert Vilahamn's impressive first season at the helm.

Under the Swede, Spurs finished sixth last term, beat North London rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and reached the FA Cup final.

The challenge now is to continue that progress, as displacing any of 2023/24's top five – Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd – will be no mean feat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Crystal Palace?

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel, which can be streamed on smart TVs.

How to live stream Tottenham v Crystal Palace online

The game will be streamed live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

