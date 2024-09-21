What channel is Tottenham v Crystal Palace Women's Super League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Tottenham v Crystal Palace in the Women's Super League, including TV details, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Crystal Palace begin their debut season in the Women's Super League with a trip across the capital as they travel to face Tottenham on the opening weekend.
The Eagles won the Women's Championship last term to seal promotion to the top flight for the first time, but now face the tough task of extending their stay beyond just one year.
It's been a busy summer as the club looked to give Laura Kaminski the tools to steer her side clear of relegation, and Sunday's game should offer an early insight into their chances of doing that.
Tottenham, meanwhile, are hoping to build on Robert Vilahamn's impressive first season at the helm.
Under the Swede, Spurs finished sixth last term, beat North London rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and reached the FA Cup final.
The challenge now is to continue that progress, as displacing any of 2023/24's top five – Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd – will be no mean feat.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.
When is Tottenham v Crystal Palace?
Tottenham v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 22nd September 2024.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Tottenham v Crystal Palace kick-off time
Tottenham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.
What TV channel is Tottenham v Crystal Palace on?
You can watch the game live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel, which can be streamed on smart TVs.
How to live stream Tottenham v Crystal Palace online
The game will be streamed live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel.
Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.
Tottenham v Crystal Palace odds
Tottenham (1/3) Draw (17/4) Crystal Palace (6/1)
