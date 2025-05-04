Bompastor's side can complete the domestic treble by beating the Red Devils in the FA Cup final at Wembley later this month, but in the meantime, their focus will be on completing an unbeaten season in the WSL.

Lucy Bronze made it clear after Wednesday's victory that Chelsea will not be taking their foot off the gas, which looks an ominous sign for Spurs.

The North Londoners were hammered 5-2 in the reverse fixture and have endured a difficult second half of the season – with an eight-game winless run seeing them drop to 10th in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Chelsea?

Tottenham v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 4th May 2025.

Tottenham v Chelsea kick-off time

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 2pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Chelsea online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Tottenham v Chelsea on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

