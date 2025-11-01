Chelsea travel to Tottenham on Saturday, hoping to maintain their recent dominance over their London rivals.

The Blues have won nine of their last 11 games against Spurs and have done the Premier League double over them in the last two seasons.

Enzo Maresca's side bounced back from last weekend's late defeat to Sunderland with a Carabao Cup victory over Wolves on Wednesday evening.

Spurs were left frustrated in midweek as they went out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Newcastle but sit third in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank relished games against Chelsea during his time at Brentford and could be the coach to help the North Londoners win back some bragging rights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Chelsea?

Tottenham v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Tottenham v Chelsea kick-off time

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

