Injuries and some wild results, such as Thursday's 4-2 defeat to Brighton, have halted Spurs' progress a little under Ange Postecoglou after a fast start but the Australian has done a fantastic job already – transforming them into somewhat unlikely title challengers and helping supporters quickly forget about departed star striker Harry Kane.

It took a little longer for things to click at Bournemouth for Andoni Iraola but the club's patience has been repaid as the Cherries are the form team in the Premier League right now.

They're unbeaten since the start of November, a run that has seen them win six of their last seven games, and will look to add Spurs to their list of recent scalps, which includes Newcastle and Man Utd.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Bournemouth?

Tottenham v Bournemouth will take place on Sunday 31st December 2023.

Tottenham v Bournemouth kick-off time

Tottenham v Bournemouth will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Tottenham v Bournemouth online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Tottenham v Bournemouth in the USA

You can watch Tottenham v Bournemouth live on FuboTV at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Tottenham v Bournemouth odds

