Tottenham know the Europa League is their only chance of securing silverware this season with Spurs sitting 13th in the Premier League and 15 points off the top four with 10 games remaining.

Postecoglou has also piled the pressure on his side this campaign by claiming he 'always' wins a trophy in his second season at a club.

AZ Alkmaar, who are sixth in the Eredivisie and 12 points off the two Champions League spots, were fairly dominant in the first leg but they'll be well aware of the tough task in hand in north London.

They've already played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this season, with AZ Alkmaar losing 1-0 in October.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar?

Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar will take place on Thursday 13th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar kick-off time

Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £23 per month.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV from £30.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with no lengthy contract.

How to live stream Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Tottenham (2/5) Draw (15/4) AZ Alkmaar (13/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.