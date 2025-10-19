Tottenham host Aston Villa in North London at the start of a sumptuous Sunday in the Premier League.

Man Utd visit Liverpool in the later game but first, Spurs will look to continue their impressive start under Thomas Frank against a rejuvenated Aston Villa side.

The hosts started the weekend in third place and can keep the pressure on the teams above them, including North London rivals Arsenal, with another win.

Four victories on the bounce in all competitions helped Villa put their slow start behind them ahead of the international break.

Unai Emery's side appear to have rediscovered their form in front of goal but are sweating on the fitness of striker Ollie Watkins, who picked up a knock on England duty.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Aston Villa?

Tottenham v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 19th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Aston Villa kick-off time

Tottenham v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

