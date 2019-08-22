Wolves beat Crusaders 6-1 on aggregate before defeating Pyunik 8-1 across two legs to reach the final knockout stage before the group stages.

While their European form has been trouble-free so far, Torino will provide a very different test for Nuno Espirito Gomes’ side.

The Serie A team are yet to begin their domestic campaign, but finished seventh in the Italian top flight last time around, just six points behind third-placed Atalanta.

Torino talisman Andrea Belotti will be the danger man to watch after finding the net four times in three Europa League games so far this campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Torino v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is Torino v Wolves?

Torino v Wolves will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 22nd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Torino v Wolves

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 7:55pm.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

A trip to Turin will delight the Wolves travelling contingent, but their side won’t be visiting for a holiday.

Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez are yet to get off the mark in the Premier League, but they’ve impressed against lesser opponents on the continent.

Wolves have a squad crammed with talent from across Europe, and their experienced stars will relish the chance to test themselves in a game like this.

Still, Belotti will prove a handful, as will former Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus youth product Iago Falque who has thrived in the later years of his career with Torino.

This should be a fun watch, though neither side will dominate.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Wolves